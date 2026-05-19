Parts of Southern MS still recovering after previous storms

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Parts of South Mississippi are still recovering after damaging tornadoes nearly two weeks ago.

Statewide, 7 tornadoes struck, injuring 26 people and a total of 425 homes.

Governor Tate Reeves is requesting a Major Disaster Declaration from President Donald Trump.

The state is asking for Individual Assistance for Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson Counties.

These five counties were severely impacted by the spring tornadoes.

The President must approve the request for federal assistance to become available to local and county governments and certain nonprofits.

As additional damages are discovered and reported, this request may be amended to add additional counties for Individual or Public Assistance in the future.

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