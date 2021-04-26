Clay Co. man charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man with a list of theft charges already on the books has more added.

This time, he’s accused of bringing children in to help.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says 37-year-old Edward Malone is now charged with burglary and possession of a controlled substance.

He also faces two counts of directing a minor to commit a felony and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Scott tells WCBI a Waverly Mansion Road homeowner caught Malone, along with an 11-year-old and 13-year-old at their house on Saturday.

Deputies were investigating four other burglaries in the area when they got this call.

Malone was arrested in the woods a short time later.

He was arrested earlier on four counts of burglary.