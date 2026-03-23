Clay Co. remembers District 2 Supervisor Daryl Thomas

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. WCBI) – Clay County is mourning the loss of one of its Supervisors.

Board President Melvin Raines posted Saturday, March 21, on the county’s Facebook page that District 2 Supervisor Daryl Thomas had passed.

Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter told WCBI that Thomas passed away from natural causes.

The post states that Thomas faithfully served the residents of Clay County and his contributions will always be remembered.

Raines writes that the board extends their heartfelt prayers and sympathies to Thomas’s family.

Thomas was elected in 2024.

Raines posted that funeral services will be released when Thomas’s family approves them to do so.

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