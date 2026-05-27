One person dead and two injured after a crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – One person has died, and two people are injured – one of them being a baby – after a crash in Alabama.

On Monday, May 25, emergency crews responded to the wreck on Pickens County 2, near Patton Road.

Douglas Wilder was fatally injured when the 2005 Ford Five Hundred he was driving collided head-on with a 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

The driver of the jeep sustained injuries and was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa for treatment.

A 10-month-old child, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was also injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

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