Clay Co. Supervisors vote to extend bonfire ban indefinitely

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Board of Supervisors voted earlier today to indefinitely extend the ban on promoted bonfires and trail rides due to public safety concerns, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

Sheriff Scott said the department has had multiple issues involving these instances.

He also said they will be looking at ways to possibly allow these events in the future.

However, Sheriff Scott said local citizens may still apply for non-promoted events.

“We want to make sure everybody understands, this does not include our local citizens who want to get out in the back yard and have a bonfire with their family or birthday parties, and that type of stuff. This specifically covers the promoted events where you’re paying to enter these events,” said Scott.

If you have any questions, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (662)494-2896.

