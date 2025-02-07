Clay County Deputies using eyes in the sky to help solve crimes

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -Within the last month, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been able to locate two missing people with the help of a drone.

“Within probably 12 minutes of launching the drone,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. “The drone was able to locate what was believed to be the body of Mr. Kirkwood. ”

On Tuesday, February 4, the drone was able to help deputies find the body of 58-year-old Earvin Kirkwood jr. who had been missing for about a week.

It also helped locate Timothy Gillespie who was found in the Clay County Lake last month.

Searching with the drone gives one or two people the capabilities of a larger search party.

“Without this drone, I would have had personnel tied up for an entire day out there looking,” said Scott. “It just makes it more efficient doing our job. When you have somebody out there and it is 10-15 degrees, you have to find these people quickly.”

The drone can travel up to 300 feet in the sky, as fast as 20 Miles Per Hour, has infrared which helps law enforcement see at night, and the drone can also pinpoint an exact location.

Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said these features help his department maintain a level of safety and security, even when he may not be able to find as many deputies.

“I think it gives everybody a more sense of comfort,” said Scott. “One of the reasons to is being shorthanded. Every agency has problems now with being shorthanded with manpower and being able to put boots on the ground. When you can launch these drones, it takes the place of so many personnel.”

Clay County Residents Erica Mckinney and Lee Harris said the extra eye in the sky makes them feel safer when they go to bed at night.

“I really do appreciate this,” said Mckinney. “I would hate for something to happen to someone in my family, and then we have to spend a long time looking for them and trying to find out what happen, so for that aspect, I am really happy about this.”

“I think if they are going to use drones,” said Harris. “I think it is a great idea, especially if it is helping law enforcement about what is going on crime wise in Clay County.”

Sheriff Scott said he plans to add more technology to help keep his department running efficiently.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.