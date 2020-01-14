Clay County EMA releases statement regarding Oktibbeha County dam situation

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay Clay leaders are preparing for flooding issues if water continues to rise at the Oktibbeha County Lake dam.

Clay County is involved in the possible dam failure because the flow of water goes to Trim Cane Creek to Line Creek and then Tibbee Creek. The dam is north of Perkins Drive between Riviera Road and Walter Bell Road.

- Advertisement -

The Clay County Board of Supervisors has plans to issue a proclamation of local emergency to streamline services if the dam fails.

Residents along Trim Cane and Line creek, south of Highway 50 in Clay County are urged to watch the situation closely and prepare for evacuation if necessary.

A mandatory evacuation is not being issued at this time.

The inundation along with the already swollen creeks and tributaries will make it difficult to predict how much the areas will rise in Clay County.

If the dam were to fail the following roads would be closed:

Sun Creek Road – Closed from Camp Seminole Road to Highway 389

Highway 50 – Closed from John Henry Road to Tribble Road