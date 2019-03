WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of a Clay County inmate is under investigation.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the unidentified inmate was found in his cell, just after 7 AM on Friday, but declined to release any further details.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will handle the investigation.

An autopsy will be performed.

The inmate’s name has not been released by the Clay County Coroner’s Office.