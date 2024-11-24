Clay County jail hosts annual Pearlie Westbrooks Thanksgiving

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County jail hosted the annual Pearlie Westbrooks Thanksgiving dinner in West Point.

This dinner was for the inmates of the Clay County jail.

The late Pearlie Westbrooks hosted the dinner for over 30 years.

Her daughter Terrilyn Murray stepped in to fill her shoes last year after her mother’s passing.

Murray says this dinner means a lot to her.

“I’m her only child, she would not want this project to end,” Murray said. “So, I feel like this is my duty to keep this going. This is something that had to be done. So, we made this happen with God’s help, with the help of the community, the churches, and everybody around.”

“They are just showing us there is still love, still people out here that care, and while we’re here, just do our best to get our life straightened out and come back out in society, and join in, and do this for others,” said trustee inmate Will Bean.

“It’s so great, it just shows compassion and love in this community, and again, just because people are incarcerated, don’t mean that we can’t have compassion,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

They plan to continue this dinner for years to come.

