CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County murder trial continues in West Point.

The prosecution called several witnesses to the stand today.

Roderick Johnson is one of three men accused of shooting and killing James White.

White was killed in May 2015 at a mobile home on Dixie Road in Clay County.

The district attorney’s office still has several witnesses to call and the defense will also talk to those people in front of the jury.

The trial is expected to continue through the week.