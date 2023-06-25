Clay County NAACP branch host community breakfast

The organization partnered with Northside Christian church to host the event Saturday morning.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The Clay County NAACP branch hosted a community-wide breakfast.

Their goal was to fellowship with the community and let them know the different things the organization offers.

President of the Clay County branch, Anner Cunningham says the community is stronger together.

” The NAACP is a 114-year-old organization nationwide. In Clay County, we have a branch and we have been here for a while. We are a multigenerational organization with powerful leaders in their own right. We also have a youth branch for those who are 18 years and older as well. Talented individuals, upcoming leaders, with beautiful talent also,” said Cunningham.

