Clay County Sheriff’s Department searching for wanted man

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s department needs your helping finding a man wanted for child sex crimes.

31-year-old Logan Stevenson is wanted for 14 counts of Sexual Battery of a Minor.

If you have any information about where Stevenson is, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. The numbers are on your screen.