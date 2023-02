Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Clay County man was reported missing and your help is needed to locate him.

Cedell Starks was last seen on January 12 in the Mantee and Woodland area.

If you know where he may be or have seen him, contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 494-2896.

