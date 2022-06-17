Clear and dry conditions keep temperatures hot

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs in the mid to upper 90s get replaced by highs in the 100s by the middle part of next week. Minimal rain chances and plenty of sunshine provide ample opportunity for warming.

SATURDAY: Highs touch into the upper 90s with lows in the mid 60s. The potential for the odd shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question but overall skies remain dry and partly cloudy.