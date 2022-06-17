Clear and dry conditions keep temperatures hot
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs in the mid to upper 90s get replaced by highs in the 100s by the middle part of next week. Minimal rain chances and plenty of sunshine provide ample opportunity for warming.
SATURDAY: Highs touch into the upper 90s with lows in the mid 60s. The potential for the odd shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question but overall skies remain dry and partly cloudy.
SUNDAY: A little bit of temperature drop is in store, bringing us into the lower 90s. Lows touch the upper 60s while skies are sunny and dry.
REST OF THE WEEK: No significant relief is in sight as highs continue to increase heading into next week. The lack of rain chances really hurts and will aid in putting us into the 100s by the midpoint of next week.