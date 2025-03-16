Clearing conditions to bring relief from severe weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Pleasant, dry conditions will return after an active start to the weekend! Sunday night will be mild, bringing some much appreciated relief from storms with significant rainfall totals.

TONIGHT: Lingering cloud cover is expected overnight with winds out of the southwest. Breezy conditions remain behind the thunderstorms, with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Overall, it will be on the quiet side, as the severe weather threat has now moved completely eastward. The low temperature will drop to 50.

SUNDAY: After the passing of a cold front, the high temperature will sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is just below average for mid-March. Clouds will clear throughout the day to leave us with sunshine and dry conditions! The overnight low will be on the cooler side, dipping into the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Quiet, mild conditions are expected through the start of the week. With a clear sky, warmer temperatures are expected. The high will be in the mid-70s by Tuesday, and the low will sit in the mid-50s. The next chance of rain returns by Wednesday, as there is a chance for mid-week spotty showers.