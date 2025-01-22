Clearing out and dropping temps

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures remain bitterly cold, especially in the overnight hours. Milder air will help afternoon highs feel slightly warmer by end of the week and weekend.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Looking to be the coldest night of the week. Due to clouds clearing out, overnight lows are going to be dropping even further. Single digits to low 10s are expected.

WEDNESDAY: By the morning, the “Feels Like” temps will likely start the day in single digits! Dress accordingly. A mostly clear sky will allow for plenty of sun for the middle of the week. High temps will reach middle 30s to lower 40s by the afternoon. However, that wind chill will struggle to feel greater than freezing. Another night with lows in the teens is expected.

THURS/FRI: Milder air is moving in for the end of the week. Highs will feel slightly more tolerable, reaching the middle 40s. Clouds will start to file back in Friday. Overnight temps maintain below freezing, falling into the lower 20s.

WEEKEND: Continuing the slow attempt at a warm up. Upper 40s to lower 50s are possible Saturday and Sunday. Clouds will keep filing in during the first half of the weekend, ahead of the rain chance Sunday PM and into Monday.