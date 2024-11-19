Clearing Tuesday afternoon, turning cooler

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Storms early Tuesday clear out by afternoon, and colder air will become the story by the middle and end of the week.

TUESDAY: Rain and storms in the morning will move out by midday, leaving some clearing in the afternoon as temperatures remain in the lower 70s. Total rain amounts of 1-2″ are likely, which is good news for the ongoing drought!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Expect a mostly clear sky with overnight lows dropping to near 50 degrees. Assuming winds remain relatively calm, some patchy fog is also possible.

REST OF WEEK: Sunshine returns as does the cooler air! Highs will top out in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday before cooling down into the 50s by Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will easily dip into the 30s starting Thursday morning. Expect cold mornings to continue through most of the weekend. A warm-up into the 60s and 70s is likely by Sunday and Monday.