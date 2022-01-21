Columbus Lowndes Humane Society Executive Director leaves after 14 years of service

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You might think it’s a thankless job. Cleaning out kennels, worrying about money – and caring for thousands of animals.

But the Executive Director of The Columbus Lowndes Humane Society remains thankful for her work and the people and pets she’s come to know over the years.

After 14 years, Karen Johnwick still wants to put the animals first.

It was her mission on day one. It remains her mission on her last day at the Columbus Lowndes Humane Society.

“They don’t have a voice and they need people to speak up for them and I try to speak up for them where I can,” said Johnwick.

Johnwick has been that voice in the community. If you have heard of the humane society, it’s probably because Johnwick has spent years promoting the animals and the constant need.

The shelter moved into a new home. And Johnwick and her staff made sure local people knew about the animals and how their help made a difference.

“It takes people in our community to stand up for these animals and to speak up for these animals and help out any way they can. Animals help you so much in so many different ways if you’re stressed and if you don’t have anyone the animals will be there for you,” said Johnwick.

Co-workers Jason Nickles and Darlene Brown said they appreciate the dedication and the teamwork.

“We make a pretty good team were always communicating with each other it’s going to be weird because if you see our desk we sit right across from each other when I look up and she’s not going to be sitting there,” said Nickles.

“It’s like a hammer you have the handle but you have the metal part so you combine the two and then you have something strong its like one is holding up the other to keep things going and it’s true,” said Brown.

Johnwick is leaving a legacy of animals and their people and good works for those who will continue the job.