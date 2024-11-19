Clinton’s Mississippi College expected to go through changes

CLINTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A historic institution of higher learning in Mississippi is making big changes, including its name.

And, no, it’s not MUW.

The Board of Trustees for Mississippi College announced on November 18, that the institution will be changing its name to Mississippi Christian University.

The move comes as the Baptist-run university makes plans for its bicentennial in 2026.

Trustees say the new name underscores the school’s status as a comprehensive university.

It also allows for retaining the MC brand.

The name is not the only thing changing.

There will be academic and athletic realignments.

The Clinton-based school is elevating its Department of Christian Studies to an interdisciplinary program.

The School of Christian Studies and the Arts and the School of Humanities will merge.

And the School of Education will become the School of Education and Human Science.

On the playing field, MC will be discontinuing its Football program, and shifting the Athletic Department’s focus to the remaining 17 sports it participates in and upgrading facilities.

The changes will be completed by Mississippi College’s 200th anniversary in 2026.

