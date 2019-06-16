A clothing store sees a spike in sales on Father’s Day

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss.(WCBI)-Businesses count on customers to keep their doors open and on and around holidays like Father’s Day, they can count on more revenue to roll in.

Holiday’s come and go throughout the year.

Department stores tend to see a spike in sales during those special occasions.

Belk Sales Team Manager Deborah Phinisey says the store has been swamped with customers shopping for gifts for theirs dads.

” This morning there was quite a bit of traffic, we do see that rush of traffic come through like when we first opened,” said Phinisey.

During a regular week, businesses usually don’t receive the same point-of-sale as they would during Father’s Day, Mother’s Day or Christmas.

Phinisey says these special occasions lead to more sales and revenue.

” It’s been good, it’s been steady.Sales get generated by the specific holiday,” said Phinisey.

Although Phinisey works to help customers find the perfect gift, she also contributes to those increased sales on special holidays too.

” I purchased socks and Adidas sportswear,” said Phinisey.

It doesn’t matter if customers are buying small or large gifts, because it still benefit the business.

Phinisey says when it comes to buying a present for a loved one, it’s not about the gift’s size or price tag.

It’s about the thought…

“The price tag, you know it’s for your father, the price is not the issue,” said Phinisey.

Phinisey also says Christmas is when the store sees the highest spike in revenue.