Clouds linger Friday, warm weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After rain finally fell Thursday, clouds and drizzle linger Friday. Dry and warm weather returns for the weekend.

FRIDAY: Conditions remain relatively damp through the day as clouds and areas of drizzle remain. Highs will hold in the 70s area-wide.

WEEKEND: The stalled front will begin lifting northward over the weekend as a warm front, bringing warmer weather back to the region. Clouds may be slow to clear Saturday morning, but we should see some sun after lunch with highs in the low 80s. Sunday stays warm in the 80s as well.

NEXT WEEK: Monday starts the week dry, but a strong front will bring a chance for rain and possibly a storm or two on Election Day. Rain coverage doesn’t look exceptionally widespread, but prepare for some passing showers as you head to the polls! Isolated showers may also stick around for mid-week.