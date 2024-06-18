Clouds tonight, but clearer weather ahead!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a gloomy Tuesday with consistent cloud coverage all day long, but better days are ahead! We are talking about dry air, clearer weather, and decreased humidity for the midweek with a warming trend by the week’s end.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Those clouds will stick around with us tonight, but the humidity will not be as noticeable like last night. Overnight lows should hold steady in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds are expected tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. It won’t be as humid either due to the lack of moisture streaming into Northeast Mississippi. Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

HOT WEATHER AHEAD: Thanks to the lack of moisture, humidity levels will be tolerable for the next few days. Expect a mostly clear sky with temperatures quickly warming into the mid to upper 90s by the end of the week and headed into the weekend.