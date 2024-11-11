Cloudy morning will give way to sunshine!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild conditions are ahead! Monday morning will start off foggy, with clearing by mid-morning. The week begins nice and clear, but rain chances will return with a cold front on Wednesday.

VETERANS DAY: There will be dense fog before sunrise, with some patchy fog lingering through mid-morning. As clouds clear throughout the day, sunshine and lower humidity will be the main story! The high temperature will reach into the mid to upper 70s. It will be a comfortable start to the week!!

TONIGHT: Clear conditions will continue overnight, with mild temperatures. The low temperature will remain in the lower 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be dry and beautiful, with a high in the mid-70s and low in the lower 50s. By Wednesday, a cold front will usher in the next rain chance, with rain expected to linger through Thursday morning. Slightly cooler temperatures will round out the week after the cold front’s effects are in full swing. High temperatures will drop into the lower 70s to upper 60s by the end of the week, with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.