Cloudy sky for mid-week thanks to Gulf low

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A low pressure in the Gulf is sending lots of cloud cover across the Southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The best rain chance will be along the coast.

WEDNESDAY: While the day will be generally overcast, it will still be able to warm up into the mid/upper 70s…still cooler than previous days. While a few showers are possible in the afternoon south of US-82, the best coverage rain will remain to our southeast.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will linger as overnight lows dip into the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Clouds look to stick around as weak southeasterly winds develop behind the departing low. Highs will hold in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: We’ll temporarily warm up ahead of the next frontal passage. Unfortunately, moisture continues to look limited…so not much rain is expected.

WEEKEND/NEXT WEEK: Saturday should be quite nice with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s. Wrap-around moisture on Sunday will make for a cooler day – expect highs to hold in the 60s thanks to increased cloud cover. Though the sky should clear into early next week, chilly air will stick around.