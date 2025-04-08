CMSD Superintendent speaks on school year achievements

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been a pretty good school year for the Columbus Municipal School District.

Columbus was rated a “B” District for the first time. Voters approved a $36 million bond issue, and an old school is getting new life as the district’s newest campus.

Those were a few of the achievements District Superintendent Dr. Stanley Ellis told Columbus business and community leaders about today.

Hunt on Columbus’s Northside, which was almost destroyed by a tornado, was a high school during segregation. It was also a junior high campus. Soon, the newly rebuilt school will house 5th and 6th graders from across the district.

Money from the bond issue will bring safety, security, and access improvements to most campuses and a new gym to Stokes – Beard Elementary.

Dr. Ellis believes it’s important to keep residents up-to-date on what’s going on with the schools.

“I think that you have to be accountable to the people you serve, and so, I serve the people of this community. And so, I’m going to be accountable to the people that I serve, and I’m always going to be honest with them, and I’m going to operate with transparency. I believe that when a man tells you they’re going to do something that you should keep your commitments,” said CMSD Superintendent Stanley Ellis.

Not all of the news was good, however. As part of a restructuring plan, the district is closing its oldest school, Franklin Academy, at the end of this school year.

