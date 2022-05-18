CMSD Superintendent took proposal for modified school calendar to council

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Stopping the slide. That’s one of the motives behind a plan that would alter the school year for Columbus public school students.

Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Doctor Cherie Labat took her proposal for a modified school calendar to the Columbus City Council Tuesday night.

Under the plan, the school year would begin in July and end in June, shortening the Summer Break to just over one month.

Additional time would be added to Fall and Spring Breaks.

The number of days in school would be the same – 180 for students and 187 for teachers.

Doctor Labat says students reach their academic peak at the end of the school year, and then after the Summer break, teachers have to spend weeks re-teaching earlier concepts.

“Reinventing education now is more important now more than ever. The pandemic has brought us ills being social emotional issues, mental health issues, and now more than ever reimagining how schools work is an important part of us progressing forward,” said Dr. Labat.

The school board will have to approve the new calendar. A similar plan was voted down in the 2020 – 2021 school year.