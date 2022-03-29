CMSD working with local organizations to better the community

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Municipal School District is working with faith-based organizations to give areas in their community some much-needed care.

CMSD is kicking off an adopt a block program and it wants local churches to join the movement.

The program is designed to allow the school system and religious institutes to research problems and find solutions in their community.

CMSD has already taken the first step in the program by adopting Forrest Boulevard and McCrary Drive.

“Effective community development means being entrenched in the community, being engaged with students, being engaged with young people, being engaged with adults, and working collectively to make Columbus the best city it can be. We have great people here and our faith community has been a big part of a lot of initiatives we had in the district. We feel like they are an intricate part of building relationships in the community,” said Dr. Cherie Labat.

Starting at 6 o’clock Tuesday night, CMSD is hosting a block party