CMSD’S Superintendent speaks to exchange club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Municipal School District Superintendent Craig Chapman updated members of the Columbus Exchange Club about projects being funded by a recent bond issue, and what he intends to do now that he’s been named full-time superintendent.

Chapman said he wants to continue to provide resources to make sure all students are successful.

“I think it is going to be a very important opportunity for them and very positive. It is always a great time to learn something new. We want to provide those opportunities for students, with whatever that might be. Just trying to reach out what they are interested in, and how we can better support them in our district.”

Continuity has been an issue in the Superintendent’s post. Chapman is the third person to hold the job in the last 5 years.

He said he plans on staying in his position for a while, because he knows how important stability is to education

“I believe just having someone they are familiar with would be positive for them. Not only would it be positive for students, but it would also be positive for the community. Having someone they can reach out to and have that conversation with, or someone who understands where they want to go in this district. ”

Columbus Schools have improved their ratings over the years, Chapman said. The goal is to keep that momentum going by making sure teachers have everything they need to educate students.

“We just have to continue to work and provide them with the resources they need in the classroom, and if we are not providing that, we will not see success. Finally, we need to give them unlimited time to do what they need to do to make sure our students are able to go out and succeed in Columbus. ”

Chapman became full-time Superintendent in December after serving as Interim since former Superintendent Dr. Stanley Ellis left last Summer.

