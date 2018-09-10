Coach resigns amidst social media controversy

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI)- The coach at the center of a social media controversy in Webster County has resigned.

The Webster County School Board accepted the resignation of Kenny Wolf at Monday’s regular meeting.

The Eupora High School Coach, who also served as a substitute teacher had been placed on administrative leave in connection with controversial social media messages.

The messages, reportedly sent through “Facebook Messenger”, were made public by the other person.

Some parents reacted, calling the posts, which mentioned guns and the KKK, threatening and racist.

The conversation reportedly stemmed from a post about Colin Kaepernick.