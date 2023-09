STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you like coffee and would like to meet some of the people who ‘protect and serve’ Starkville, you have an opportunity Tuesday (September 5th).

The Coffee Depot is hosting Coffee With a Cop.

It’s a chance to talk to law enforcement officers in a more relaxed setting.

The event runs from 8:00 to 9:00 AM at 223 South Jackson Street.