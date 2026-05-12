Coffeeville High School wins prize for TVA’s School Uplift Program

COFFEEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When you save energy, you save money.

Coffeeville High School wins the regional Grand Prize for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s School Uplift Program.

School and utility leaders celebrated their achievement today at the high school for the students creating the best energy plan.

Coffeeville High is the only school in Mississippi to win the $200,000 grant that will help with school needs.

During the school year, a nine-student team developed and implemented a plan to help the high school save the most energy.

Tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn more.

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