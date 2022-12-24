Cold Christmas, warmer weather moves in next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Sub-freezing conditions continue into Christmas Day. Warmer weather gradually shifts into the region by the end of next week.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the 20s – a slight improvement from Friday! Occasional breezes will continue, but less wind overall is expected relative to previous days.

CHRISTMAS DAY: The day starts in the teens with a clear sky. Sunshine will stick around as highs potentially sneak just above freezing.

MONDAY: Clouds temporarily increase as a clipper system dives south. Limited moisture will prevent widespread precip., but flurries or light snow aren’t out of the question…especially in far northern MS late-day.

REST OF WEEK: The pattern should flip to warmer weather! Highs will stay in the 40s Tuesday but reach near 60 degrees Wednesday. Warmer weather continues through Friday, but rain chances become more likely as well. A quick glimpse into the New Year’s weekend brings elevated rain potential…stay tuned!