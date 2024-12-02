Cold & clear conditions continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Another cold and frosty night is in the books with plentiful sunshine on tap to start the work week before rain chances come back into the forecast Wednesday evening.

TONIGHT: Clear, chilly, frosty! Overnight lows will be in the middle 20s area wide with calm winds and a clear sky. Because of this, widespread frost will be apparent tomorrow morning. You may want to give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning to warm the car up, and don’t forget to bring the jackets!

TOMORROW: Mostly clear and sunny for your Monday! High temperatures will be mild, hovering in the middle 50s. If you are going to the Starkville Christmas Parade tomorrow night, make sure to bundle up yourself and the kiddos! Temperatures will quickly fall from the mid 40s to the upper 30s by the time you are going home.

Additionally, recent models have been showing the possibility of light snow and snow flurries Monday night after sunset in extreme Northeast Mississippi counties north of I-22. Continue to check back here for updates or on our Facebook/Twitter page.

REST OF THE WEEK: The first half of the week will continue to be the dry and chilly side. By Wednesday, southwesterly flow will return, bringing in more moisture to Northeast Mississippi. Best rain chances look to be Wednesday night into overnight Thursday.