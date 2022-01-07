Cold Friday ahead of warmer weekend and Sunday rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Blustery, chilly weather continues Friday. Rain chances pick up significantly Sunday.

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds hang on today as does the chilly air. Highs will likely hold shy of 40 degrees for most spots, and with a lingering north breeze, wind chills will hover near freezing or below.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Assuming most of the clouds clear, temperatures will once again bottom out in the middle 20s. Wind chill should be less of a concern, but it still will be quite the cold night!

SATURDAY: Warmer is the word. With a mix of sun and clouds, highs will reach the 50s thanks to southerly winds developing. Clouds will continue thickening up Saturday night, and a few showers could show up late…especially near I-55.

SUNDAY: Widespread rain and embedded storms are expected for much of the day. At least 1″ of rain is possible for much of the region, but the good news is no severe weather is currently expected.

NEXT WEEK: Behind Sunday’s rain, temperatures drop quickly by Monday. Highs will stay in the 40s despite full sunshine. The weather stays dry through at least Thursday with seasonal, early January temperatures – 40s and 50s during the day and 30s at night.