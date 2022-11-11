Cold front, cold temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today is the last warm day for the next several days. The cold front comes through this afternoon and will bring the cold air in with it.

FRIDAY: Temperatures today will reach the low to middle 70s again. Sky conditions are going to be mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day. There is a 10% chance of seeing some light rain before the cold front passes. The front is expected to pass this afternoon around lunch time. The impact will not be felt until tonight.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy sky will continue through tonight and into tomorrow. Overnight low temperature tonight falls into the lower 40s, thank you cold front. There is a 60% chance of having overnight rain showers that continue into the very early morning hours of Saturday.

WEEKEND: The temperatures this weekend are only going to warm into the lower 50s. Cloud coverage will begin clearing out Saturday afternoon with an approaching high pressure system. Overnight low temperatures this weekend drop into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Frost is expected Sunday and Monday mornings. Bring in any plants and pets to protect them from the cold.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures are going to continue in the low to middle 50s. Cloud coverage will gradually increase throughout the week. Rain chances are light. Overnight low temperatures range in the 30s and 40s.