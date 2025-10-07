Cold front passing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a very muggy start to the week, conditions will be clearing slowly into the end. Slight temp drop too.

TUESDAY NIGHT: MUGGY! HUMID! Maybe a little hard to breathe for some. Temperatures tonight are going to stay very mild, in the middle to upper 60s. The cold front will start pushing through NE MS late tonight and western AL by early Wednesday morning. Be cautious of patchy fog overnight and into the morning too.

WEDNESDAY: The front will have pushed through the corner by late morning. Immediate changes will not be felt. It will take a few hours for clouds to begin really clearing out. A few leftover showers may be possible throughout the day. Clouds will be clearer by the late evening, allowing for temperatures to drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

END OF WEEK: Slightly cooler, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. There will be a few passing clouds, but plenty of sun to end the week. Comfortable nights ahead, anywhere within the middle 50s to lower 60s.