Cold mornings, pleasant afternoons continue

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nights stay cold, but the afternoons will have pleasant weather through the end of the week.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s for most!

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays mostly fair with lows dropping into the mid/upper 20s area-wide.

REST OF WEEK: Highs will stay in the 50s each afternoon, with milder days coming Thursday and Friday. Clouds will noticeably increase Friday, but the day looks to stay dry. Rain arrives Friday night.

WEEKEND: Rain stays likely into Saturday morning, but most of the heaviest activity will quickly shift east of the region by midday. Highs will briefly reach the low 60s before an Arctic blast arrives. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees Sunday, and even colder air looks to move in early next week. For now, wintry weather looks off the table…but we’re watching trends!