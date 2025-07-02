Miss MS Volunteer Pageant promotes service & community involvement

Contestants are preparing for the three day pageant and vying for tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – The first few hours of the Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant are a blur for contestants. There’s a welcome reception, orientation, and then a dance rehearsal.

This is the pageant’s fifth year.

Contestants compete in either Miss Volunteer or Miss Teen Volunteer.

Along with interview, talent, physical fitness, and beauty, each contestant also has a service initiative.

“When you see some of these girls, follow their social media, you will see they are doing incredible things,” said Steve Stockton, executive director.

“My platform is Serve To Protect, it is with law enforcement officers and promoting them in our communities. Endorsing children as well, we put stuffed animals into cars so they can give them to children in need,” said Annie Hillman, Miss Southern Magnolia Volunteer.

“My initiative is The Esther Project. I created a charity when I was ten to bake and sell cakes and cookies, and I have raised over $30,000 for places here, but in other areas, like Mongolia, been able to buy a house for a single mom,” said Amelia Rose, Miss Heart of the South Teen Volunteer.

“Might of Mentorship, I am so excited to talk about it. It advocates mentorship programs in the state in our schools so every person, every student has that voice saying, ‘ you matter, you are seen, and your voice is your biggest tool,” said Bella Cochran, Miss Tupelo Teen Volunteer.

“Go Blue to save our men, emphasis on prostate cancer. I am a young scientist, getting a PhD at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, being able to dive deep into our physiology is one of the most important things to me,” said Krystle Hughes, Miss Capital City Volunteer.

The Miss Mississippi Volunteer Pageant is held almost one year before the National Miss Volunteer America Pageant. It gives winners plenty of time to prepare Past title holders have some advice for the young ladies.

“Anything you are chasing in life, it is a marathon, not a race, I encourage the girls to embrace every single step,” said Lauryl Joyner, Miss Mississippi Volunteer.

“I always say, to prepare for the job you want by doing that job, not just the title you have now,” said Izzy Karns, Miss Teen Volunteer America.

Contestants are also competing for tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships during the pageant.

For information about tickets, go to missmississippivolunteer.com.