Drier but getting hotter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With less of a rain chance, we will have a greater chance at seeing the sun! Temperatures will be on a warming trend.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Expect calm conditions for the middle of our week. We will have a mostly clear sky, as temperatures drop into the upper 60s. A light chance of patchy fog will be possible.

THURSDAY: Copy and paste! If you enjoyed Wednesday, you will enjoy Thursday too. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with a sky of passing clouds. Any sprinkles possible will occur during the late afternoon. Comfortable overnight conditions hold with lows again in the upper 60s.

JULY 4TH: Ending our week with a BANG! This time fireworks and not thunderstorms, as July 4th celebrations are kicking off! Temperatures are going to be in the low to middle 90s, so make sure you’re staying hydrated and lathering up the sunscreen. Passing clouds should continue moving along quickly, leaving great conditions for Fireworks on the Water in Columbus.