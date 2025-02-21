Cold nights continue, milder days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will gradually moderate through the weekend as spring-like air returns next week!

FRIDAY: After a frigid start, temperatures will recover into the 40s in the afternoon w/a mostly sunny sky.

FRIDAY NIGHT: We’ll stay cold with low temperatures in the low 20s, but at the least the wind should stay fairly calm!

WEEKEND: We expect a good supply of sunshine Saturday with a high temperature near 50 degrees. Some clouds could build in late Sunday, and there’s still a small chance for showers Sunday night south of US 82. The best chance of widespread rain is closer to the coast.

NEXT WEEK: The return of spring! Highs will be in the 60s or 70s Mon-Thu. A weak front mid-week could trigger a few showers on Wednesday or early Thursday, but at this point no storms are expected.