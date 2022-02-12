Colder temperatures return Saturday before a quick warmup next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: We reached the low-70s today, but significant changes arrive beginning tomorrow with colder temperatures through the remainder of the weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low-40s. Calm wind.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper-40s. North winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-20s. North wind around 5 mph, becoming calm after midnight.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Cooler temperatures continue Sunday ahead of a pattern change as we head into next week. The ridge of high pressure along the West Coast will finally give way, and allow some systems to move across the lower tier of the nation. This will help bring some rain through our region on Thursday. There is a threat for strong to severe thunderstorms possible with this setup; however, timing and intensity remain unknown overall. Stay tuned for additional updates.