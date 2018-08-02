- Advertisement -

Video gamemaker Electronic Arts (EA) is apologizing Thursday about “an unfortunate mistake” in removing NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick‘s name from a soundtrack in the Madden NFL 19 video game. “We messed up, and the edit should never have happened,” EA said.

“Members of our team misunderstood the fact that while we don’t have rights to include Colin Kaepernick in the game, this doesn’t affect soundtracks. We messed up, and the edit should never have happened. We will make it right, with an update to Madden NFL 19 on August 6 that will include the reference again,” the company said.

The song in question, rapper YG’s “Big Bank,” was edited to remove a verse sung by rapper Big Sean on the Madden 19 soundtrack, as if it were profanity, according to USA Today. The lyrics were: “Feed me to the wolves now I lead the pack and s—. You boys all cap, I’m more Colin Kaepernick. I’m rare as affordable health care.”

A Twitter user took note of the edit and posted audio online:

bad enough @Kaepernick7 still not signed, but now they even edit his name out in this year’s @EAMaddenNFL during @BigSean verse, smh pic.twitter.com/3nvkB26z5r — Mr. Changing Lives (@jeanclervil) August 2, 2018

The edit caught the attention of Big Sean, who took to Twitter to express his displeasure calling it “disappointing and appalling.”

It’s disappointing and appalling @NFL & @EA took @Kaepernick7’s name out of my verse on Big Bank for Madden 19, like it was a curse word. When he’s not a curse, he’s a gift! Nobody from my team approved any of this. — Sean Don (@BigSean) August 2, 2018

EA said in its statement that it “meant no disrespect, and we apologize to Colin, to YG and Big Sean, to the NFL, to all of their fans and our players for this mistake.”

Kaepernick took to Twitter as well to thank Big Sean “for having my back.”

Much love brother! Thank you for having my back!✊🏾 https://t.co/yKz3nBMiPb — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 2, 2018

According to CBSSports.com, Kapernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab tweeted this isn’t the first time EA edited out his name in a song on its soundtrack. She tweeted that his name was taken off Swae Lee’s “Bars of Soap” last year.

. @EASPORTS @EAMaddenNFL scrubbed @Kaepernick7 name out of @MikeWiLLMadeIt ft @goSwaeLee “Bars Of Soap”in last years Madden game (Madden 18)? Your statement doesn’t explain your erasure of his name in TWO consecutive years! Yall are such bad liars for the @nfl . https://t.co/OjCSfo1t5F — NESSA (@nessnitty) August 3, 2018

Kaepernick made headlines in 2016 to protest police brutality by taking a knee during the pre-game playing of the American national anthem when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

The kneeling and other displays of protest spread among the NFL, especially when President Trump suggested team owners fire players who didn’t stand for the anthem.