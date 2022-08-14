College Hill Presbyterian church damaged following Saturday fire

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Lafayette County church is damaged following a devastating fire.

Around 11p.m., Lafayette County 911 got a call of a structure fire at College Hill Presbyterian Church located at 339 County Road 102.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the rear of the church was fully involved.

Fire Department Engine 10 stretched one line to the back of the building to try and put out the blaze. Another waterline was put inside the church.

Crews discovered the fire also spread to the attic, and firefighters decided to use a defense attack to extinguish the flames.

Oxford Fire Department also responded to the incident. All units cleared the scene around 3a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.