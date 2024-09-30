Columbus Air Force Base brings assistance to other facilities

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Airforce Base is doing its part to help with Hurricane Helene recovery.

The base is currently housing aircraft from bases effected by the hurricane and became a temporary stay for military first responders on September 28.

100 search and rescue responders from Davis Moffett Airforce Base set up camp for 24 hours in CAFB’s gym as they prepared to go into storm devastated areas.

The base also made room last week to house 16 aircraft, three helicopters, and two C1-30 aircrafts from Moody Air Force base Georgia.

Colonel Jon Cato is the Deputy Commander of the 14th flying training wing.

He said it’s important for the base to help their community and neighbors when they need it most.

“We are a part of the Department of Defense, DOD. As part of DOD, certainly we have a mission to provide world class pilots for the U.S. Air Force. But when the community calls, when the nation calls, and people are in need, we have to do our part to support these folks in need, in support of Hurricane Helene. On behalf of the men and women of Columbus Air Force Base, we are honored to support the folks in the Southeast parts of the United States. It’s an honorable part of our service. Our men and women came together Saturday night, opened up the airfield. We had over 20, between 20 and 30, personnel come in overnight to open up the airfield, and allow the search and rescue assets to come in. Such a tremendous effort by the men and women of Columbus Air Force Base”, said Cato.

Colonel Cato says CAFB will provide the space as long as necessary for personnel and aircraft from the affected bases.

