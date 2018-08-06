Columbus Air Force Base changes command

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One term is completed, but another begins.

Columbus Air Force Base welcomes their new Commander for the 14th Flying Training Wing.

Colonel Douglas Gosney will be stepping down as acting commander, bringing a new leader to the friendly city.

The new commander is Colonel Samantha Weeks, coming all the way from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

While we are losing a great leader in Colonel Gosney, Weeks hopes to add to the long list of commanders here at Columbus Air Force Base.

It’s a new face at the Columbus Air Force Base, Colonel Samantha Weeks, and she’s left with big shoes to fill.

“It’s awe-inspiring, honestly, and very humbling to know some of the history of Columbus, Mississippi and the Columbus Air Force Base,” said the new Commander.

Weeks comes in to assume the command of the base’s 14th Flight Training Wing, replacing previous commander Colonel Douglas Gosney.

Gosney is only one of the many who fill a long list of past commanders, but that legacy only excites Weeks.

“To walk the path of many legends within our Air Force and to continue to lead it in a pilot training mission today, where it’s so important and paramount to our national defense, is something that I’m humbled to do and honored and hope I can continue the proud legacy that’s been set before me,” Weeks added, trying to summarize the long history of C.A.F.B. into only a few phrases.

Weeks’ resume and speech at Monday’s ceremony make pilots confident this command is being left in good hands.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a great opportunity having someone new, a fresh set of eyes on the base,” said Airman First Class, Michael Cargile. “Hopefully she can be able to see things that possibly someone else didn’t see to be able to further improve our base and our operations.”

Weeks is also a good fit for the position because of her familiarity with the area.

“I was actually a student here at Columbus Air Force Base in 1998, under Colonel Peterson’s leadership, so it’s a great opportunity for me to come back,” Weeks said.

“You know, she was here, and it’s cool to have someone like that back because they can understand and appreciate the value of this place,” Cargile said.

With the command officially changed, Weeks is ready to get things started here and see where her two years takes Columbus Air Force Base.

Weeks said her goal as commander is “…to continue to carry it on and look for new and innovative ways that we can build connections with our community, as well as continue to develop our arimen and produce pilots, because ultimately right now we are in a pilot shortage and that’s what our nations needs from us.”

Weeks has over 2,000 flying hours and a record of assignments going back 20 years, so her qualifications are quite impressive.

We look forward to seeing how she does here in Columbus.

Welcome back to the Golden Triangle, Colonel Weeks.