Columbus Air Force Base hosts ‘Trees for Troops’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -The Christmas Spirit was in the air at the Columbus Air Force base.

The 14th Flying Training Wing was able to gift Christmas trees to military families.

The “Trees for Troops” program made its first trip to the Columbus Air Force base, and its mission was to deck the halls.

This program comes from the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, which provides free services for the military nationwide during the holiday season.

This year, the program offered free farm-grown Christmas trees for military staff and civilians at the Columbus Air Force Base.

“It’s wonderful, I think it’s just a testament to just the willingness to partner even with smaller bases and installations here at Columbus Air Force Base,” event coordinator Aaron Young said.

One of the event coordinators, Aaron Young, said this was a heart-warming experience.

“It really is cool that we were able to just give it out to both airmen who are active duty, civilians who are on base, and, all the kids that can kind of see this,” Young said. “It’s all free of charge and it’s just wonderful to be able to spread that good love and joy at this time of the year.”

In conjunction with the event, the attendees enjoyed free breakfast with Santa, horse carriage rides, and other activities.

Some said the event really helped put them in the Christmas spirit.

“Some people don’t get to go home for Christmas right away whether you’re in the dorms or have a home,” Volunteer Allison Lane said. “I’ve lived with two roommates in the neighborhood over there so, we’re just excited to decorate and make the house feel more ‘homey’ for Christmas.”

Volunteer Ashley Ishmon said she likes to give back to the community during the holiday season.

“I wanted to volunteer for this one because Christmas is one of my favorite holidays and for people that maybe can’t afford trees or maybe really want a fresh tree never had a real tree, they can come out and get a good smelling tree and just have that for their families,” Ishmon said.

The Columbus Air Force Base was able to giveaway over 400 trees to the public.

