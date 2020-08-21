Columbus Air Force Base makes gunlock donation to Columbus Police Department

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 800 new gunlocks are available in Lowndes County. The Columbus Air Force Base made a donation to Columbus police this morning.

Gunlocks are used to prevent accidental shootings or intentional shootings.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Organizers of the giveaway hope the donations will raise awareness about suicide prevention.

“The Air Force is using a program for what we call Time Base Prevention, and actually that program puts a little time and space between someone who may be at risk for suicide. And so, what research has shown is that usually when someone is thinking about taking their life by suicide it’s impulsive,” said Daisy Jones-Brown from the CAFB.

“To legal gun owners, that have guns in their homes, this is a way to protect their family members, someone that may want to do something to harm themselves or have something to happen accidentally,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

The V-A, American Legion, Contact Helpline, and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department will also receive gun locks.