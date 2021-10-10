Columbus art walk brings in local vendors to showcase crafts

Sidewalks were lined with paintings, homemade gifts, and singers performed for the crowds.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)-If you were in Downtown Columbus you most likely saw dozens of craft and music vendors for Art Walk.

The Columbus Arts Council and Columbus Main Street partnered to host the event featuring local artists in the community.

Both groups said this is one way to make sure artists have a voice in the community.

” A lot of the artists that we are able to bring in are from Mississippi and Alabama. We’re able to have our strings and hear the children play, and it’s just kind of a vast array of kinds of art. There are so many opportunities for people to feel included in the arts,” said Salem Gibson, the Operation Director.

Gibson said future fundraisers and events are in the works, you can see more updates from the Columbus arts council on their Facebook page.