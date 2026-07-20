Columbus Arts Council holds inaugural Blues on the River

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) — The City of Columbus held its inaugural Blues on the River Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Columbus Arts Council, Columbus Parks and Recs, and the City of Columbus, aimed to bring unity to the city.

To do so, the city utilized two things people love — music and food. Hosted by Rick “Don’t Go” Mason, the event had something for everyone. Saturday was a family fun event and way for families to wind down before the start of school.

Artist included Keith and Margie, Honeyboy and Boots and Edna and Rev. Slim. Many people came out to the Riverwalk to just enjoy a hot but fun Saturday. There were vendors on site from snowcones to specialty lemonades

And if you were old enough, a cool adult beverage. People could also just enjoy the river walk. It was something for everyone to enjoy.

Parks and Recs Director Greg Lewis and Mayor Stephen Jones said this will be an annual event. They say that they hope for it to continue to grow each year.

“Blues on the River is just a way that the Arts Council and the Parks and Recreations wanted to have an event that bring people together to show some unity in the community,” Lewis said.

“The Columbus Arts Council, Parks and Recs and the City of Columbus, this is what we’re looking for people to have things to do,” Jones said.

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