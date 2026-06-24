Columbus Arts Council kicks off annual Summer Art Camp

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Arts Council kicked off its annual Summer Art Camp this week.

From painting to sculpting, children ages 6 to 16 get the chance to complete different art projects daily.

The 5-day camp has two age groups: 6- to 10-year-olds and 11- to 16-year-olds.

Camp instructors say they hope to inspire the next generation of artists.

“It will run every morning from 8 to 11 am, and they are here learning about art, practicing art, and exploring their creativity… (The camp) is allowing kids to be able to express themselves,” said Operations Manager Bridget Cruz.

The Columbus Arts Council will host its second Art Camp next month. You can find more information about the camp by visiting the council’s Facebook page or website.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.